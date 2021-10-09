Father, fully vaccinated and ‘healthy,’ dies of breakthrough COVID at the age of 58.

Following a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, a completely vaccinated 58-year-old man in Palm Beach, Florida, died. He’d had the Johnson & Johnson single-shot immunization.

Vincent Konidare, a father of two who was COVID-19 inoculated and happily emailed a photo of his immunization card to a close friend on March 24, was diagnosed with the disease on August 2.

Konidare was admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center eight days later and died on September 19 with COVID-19 pneumonia, which was recorded as his major cause of death.

Konidare tested positive for HIV a day or two after visiting a sick acquaintance of his brother. COVID-19 was later discovered to be present in that friend.

People who have been fully vaccinated are rarely killed by COVID-19 infections. The completely vaccinated accounted for 16 percent of COVID deaths between mid-June and mid-July this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

After a CT scan revealed a tear in his bowels, Konidare needed emergency surgery on September 27. Similar intestinal perforation complications have been reported in COVID patients.

According to the family, Konidare had a daughter, Valerie, and a son, Nicholas Patrick, as well as three “granddogs.” “He was completely healthy,” Valerie Konidare told The Palm Beach Post. She explained, “His lungs just couldn’t keep up.”

Vincent Konidare spent 35 years at The Palm Beach Post, starting as a pressman and working his way up to advertisement placement manager. He reportedly planned to travel with his wife, Jamie Konidare, once she retired from the newspaper in December 2020.

Jamie Konidare stated, “My husband was an outstanding American who chose to be vaccinated so he could protect himself and his family.” “The government told him [to get vaccinated], but he died nevertheless.” When 13 US service men were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26 during the US pullout from Afghanistan, Jamie Konidare said her husband texted her from the hospital.

She claimed, “He contacted me and said, ‘You have to lower the flags to half mast.'”

Wanda Guerrisi, a friend and former colleague at, received a photo of Konidare’s immunization card on March 24. This is a condensed version of the information.