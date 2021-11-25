Father files complaint after teen kills himself by ordering poison on Amazon.

A parent has filed a lawsuit against Amazon for allegedly delivering a toxic substance to his 18-year-old son, who ingested it and died as a result. He claimed that the portal rendered Celphos, a fatal fumigant, readily available.

During a public hearing on Tuesday, Ranjeet Verma of the Indian city of Indore filed a complaint against Amazon with the district authorities, according to News 18.

Verma presented the delivery package and supporting paperwork of his son’s internet order to the authorities.

According to Verma, his fruit vendor son Adithya ordered four packets of Celphos from Amazon. On July 22, he placed the order. Though the exact day of delivery is unknown, Adithya is claimed to have eaten Celphos on July 29. Despite being transported to the hospital, he died the following day.

According to the investigation, Verma and his family discovered a remaining packet of poison and learned of the order only after Adithya’s death.

He claimed that getting Celphos over the counter or from any medicine store in Indore was difficult. His son, on the other hand, had easy access to it through Amazon, he claimed.

Celphos, which contains 56 percent Aluminium Phosphide, is used by farmers in India to control pests. Authorities have imposed restrictions on its sale and use as a result of many cases of suicide linked to Celphos intake.

The father also asked for the website and application to be taken down by the authorities. “We want strict legal action taken against this company so that online poison distribution is halted and no other father has to lose his son,” he stated.

Ranjeet Verma filed a formal complaint against the delivery company, according to the local authorities. Manish Singh, the Indore Collector, informed News 18 that the complaint would be investigated.

Police in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh recently uncovered an online marijuana sales ring and seized approximately 100 pounds of marijuana (ganja) from an Amazon delivery partner. According to an Amazon spokesman, allegations that Amazon officials have been arrested or charged in connection with this matter are false.

“There are no Amazon executives mentioned in the probe that we are aware of. Amazon, on the other hand, continues to help with the inquiry. There have been claims in the media that third-party delivery contractors are being investigated, but we can’t confirm this “, according to the statement. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.