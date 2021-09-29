Father died of COVID at Christmas after an ambulance arrived at the incorrect address.

On Christmas Day, a British father of four died of COVID when medical services arrived at the wrong home.

Steven Cooke, 35, had been isolating in his Kent home after contracting COVID, according to ITV. For assistance, he contacted 111 in the United Kingdom.

When he stated his address, though, the call operator couldn’t understand him and assumed he lived somewhere else nearby.

The ambulance team believed Cooke resided in unit 3 of a block of flats opposite his true address, house number 3 in Hammond Hill, Chatham, according to the network.

Cooke died two days before his 36th birthday, and an inquest eventually determined that he died of natural causes.

Katie Milne, 34, his distressed partner, told ITV: “Steve supplied the exact address. I’m now responsible for four children on my own. What transpired was a disgrace.”

Milne and Cooke were living apart owing to the stress of the lockdown, according to the network, but they planned to reunite in the new year.

“We were still close,” Milne added. Every day, he saw the youngsters. On Christmas Day, we should have all been together, but Steve was diagnosed with what appeared to be mild COVID.

“As a result, he was forced to isolate in his five-minute bedsit. He was exhausted, but it appeared to be nothing more than a cold.”

Milne, Alfie, 3, Jack, 11, Lucas, eight, and Freddie, three, are Cooke’s children.

Since then, a senior coroner in Kent has urged the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAS) that action must be made to avoid another situation in which people may die while waiting for ambulances to arrive.

In response, an SECAS representative told the network, “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Cooke’s family and all those who knew him.”

“We were already looking into any responses to incorrect addresses to make sure we were doing everything we could to avoid a repeat of the situation.”

The SECAS has been contacted for comment by this website.

Hundreds of people gave to a GoFundMe campaign set up last year for Milne and the four children, raising £12,432 ($16,795), much above the £1,500 ($2,026) goal.

Helen Smart, the GoFundMe organizer, commended Steven as a “kind and compassionate guy” who. This is a condensed version of the information.