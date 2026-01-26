Father Calls for Graduated Driver Licenses After Son’s Fatal Crash

A grieving father from the Scottish Highlands is urging authorities to introduce stricter regulations for newly qualified drivers following a car crash that claimed the lives of his son and two of his friends. Alan Knox is advocating for the introduction of graduated driving licenses, which would impose restrictions on young drivers to help prevent accidents.

Knox’s son, Lewis, 16, died alongside his friends Fergus Ward and Jordan Cameron in a tragic crash on the A830 road between Mallaig and Arisaig in August 2025. The father, a paramedic with four decades of experience, believes changes to driving laws could prevent future fatalities among young drivers.

Seeking Change to Save Young Lives

After meeting with Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, Knox is calling on the UK Government to introduce laws that would limit the ability of newly licensed drivers to carry young passengers for the first six months after passing their driving test. He also supports installing black box devices in the cars of new drivers to monitor speed, driving habits, and late-night driving hours.

“It’s too late for Lewis, but we can act to save lives in the future,” Knox said following his meeting with Hyslop. “We desperately need change to the way driving licenses operate. A car full of excited friends can be highly distracting and increase the risk of accidents for young drivers,” he added.

The crash that took Lewis’s life and those of his friends has left Knox determined to prevent further tragedies. “Things just can’t go on the way they are,” Knox emphasized. “We need reasonable limits on newly qualified drivers to prevent fatal mistakes.”

Knox’s campaign has garnered support from local politicians, including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who has voiced her backing for restrictions to help reduce accidents involving young drivers. “Anything we can do to reduce deaths on our roads is worth considering,” said Forbes, noting the high vulnerability of young drivers in rural areas like the Highlands.

The Transport Secretary echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the urgency of addressing young driver safety. Hyslop stated that the loss of Lewis and his friends was devastating, and she pledged continued efforts to push for stronger measures to safeguard young drivers. “Young drivers remain at the highest risk on our roads, with those in their first year of driving being 20% more likely to be involved in a collision,” she said.

International Precedents

Knox points to international examples where similar restrictions have led to significant reductions in traffic fatalities. Canada saw an 80% reduction in deaths among 16 to 19-year-old drivers after implementing graduated driving licenses, a policy that has also been credited with reducing serious incidents in New Zealand and Australia.

The UK Department for Transport, however, has not supported the idea of blanket restrictions on newly qualified drivers. A spokesperson stated that their focus is on improving preparation before young drivers take their test, including consultations on extending the minimum learning period.

Knox is resolute in his belief that graduated driving licenses are necessary to protect young drivers during their most vulnerable period after passing their driving test. “We need to take action to prevent future tragedies,” he concluded, urging the UK Government to reconsider its position or grant Scotland the autonomy to implement these life-saving changes.