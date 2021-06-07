Faro is a disaster! Thousands of tourists are rushing to get to Portugal before the quarantine deadline.

Thousands of British visitors are rushing to get out of Portugal before the new coronavirus quarantine restrictions take effect.

On Monday, 39 planes are scheduled to leave Faro Airport in the Algarve for the United Kingdom, nearly doubling the typical number.

Wizz Air’s final flight of the day is scheduled to arrive at Doncaster Sheffield Airport at 2.05 a.m. on Thursday.

Travellers must arrive in the UK by 4 a.m. on Tuesday, or they will be forced to self-isolate for 10 days at home.

This is owing to the government’s divisive decision to remove Portugal from its list of green vacation destinations.

