Farmland has been granted for more than 150 additional dwellings.

An area of Merseyside farmland has been authorized for the construction of more than 150 dwellings.

Following third-party objections, a national planning body supported Sefton Council’s recommendations to approve the proposals, resulting in the approval.

Wain Houses plans to build 156 new homes on land off Bankfield Lane in Churchtown, Southport, where it has already been granted permission to build up to 328 homes.

"Phase One" of the proposal, which contained 128 dwellings, was authorized in August 2018.

The Warrington housebuilder’s “Phase Two” plans, which include plans for 200 more homes on the northern side of the site behind the Mallards, Three Pools, and The Crescent, were approved in October 2020.

More than 250 people signed a petition against the development, citing flooding, Japanese Knotweed, and site access as reasons.

Residents also said that sewage flooding had been a long-time occurrence in Churchtown and Crossens, and that when the floodwater recedes, it leaves faeces on the roads and pavements.

The 156 additional dwellings that have been approved are part of a larger plan to transform the site into housing, with 55 of the 156 being affordable.

Parking courtyards will be employed, according to the developers, to “restrict the extent of frontal parking” and “create a more aesthetically pleasant street scene.”

“As with all applications, Sefton Council’s Planning Committee carefully reviewed all aspects of a proposal, including taking into consideration all concerns voiced,” a spokeswoman for the council stated.

“A decision on the plans was supposed to be made in November 2021, however the local government agreed to postpone its decision due to objections to the plans.”

“Now, the National Planning Casework Unit has verified that the decision does not need to be ‘called in’ for examination, and that they are pleased with Sefton’s analysis and due diligence on the application.”