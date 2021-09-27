Farmers protesting a year-old law have shut down highways and railroads in parts of India.

According to the Associated Press, Indian farmers shut down major roads and railways in New Delhi on Monday to protest a law that they claim will imperil their livelihood.

A coalition of farmer’s unions known as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or United Farmers’ Front, renewed demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the law’s enactment. Protesters congregated on highways, causing traffic jams and blocking access to neighboring states from the capital.

Farmers claim that the law will end guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at lower prices. The Indian government claims that the legislation will boost production through private investment, but farmers claim that it will force them to sell their crops to corporations at lower prices.

“The passion we felt on the first day is more stronger and bigger now,” farmer and demonstrator Manjit Singh told the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Shops, offices, industries, and other institutions were also asked to close their doors in solidarity with the 10-hour strike by the farmers’ unions. The calls for a strike, on the other hand, appeared to go largely unheeded, with most businesses in the capital continuing to operate as usual.

Thousands more demonstrators stopped highways in neighboring Punjab and Haryana states, which are the country’s two largest agricultural producers, bringing traffic to a halt in some parts.

Trains were suspended in Bihar’s eastern state when farmers squatted on railway rails. Protesters also took to the streets, shouting anti-Modi slogans, burning tires, and blocking highways throughout the region. 500 demonstrators were detained by police, but the shutdown remained peaceful, according to police.

Hundreds of people marched in Bengaluru, India’s southernmost city, on Monday in support of the anti-government protests. According to local media, Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front has called for a complete shutdown.

Farmers have been supported by India’s opposition parties, especially the Congress Party. On Monday, senior Congressman Rahul Gandhi termed the administration “exploitative” and stated that he stood with farmers.

Several meetings between the government and farmers have failed to find a solution to the problem.

In November, the farmers intensified their protest by camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi for over a year, surviving a hard winter as well as a coronavirus outbreak that decimated India.