Farmer Ted’s Christmas is back in 2021, and tickets are currently on sale.

Farmer Ted’s much-loved Christmas celebration is back this year, and tickets are on sale now.

The popular annual festival in 2020 could only go forward due to coronavirus limitations in place at the time, but all restrictions were abolished on July 19 as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Farmer Ted’s walking expedition will return this winter.

Customers who buy at Home Bargains ‘need to get their hands on’ novel snack with chocolate and orange

Guests will have the opportunity to visit Father Christmas at the site’s very own Santa’s Grotto, as well as watch Farmer Ted’s holiday-themed short films.

Candy Cane Lane, gingerbread baking, and an animated reindeer and donkey entertainment are all scheduled to return in 2021.

Elfis and the Snowflakes, the park’s resident animated elf band, will entertain families, and the Reindeer Food Factory will be another fun stop for visitors. There will also be food and drink available.

All of Farmer Ted’s indoor and outdoor play spaces will be open for visitors to play on, in addition to the planned events and festive enjoyment.

The animals at the location, on the other hand, will not be coming out of their stables to take part in the normal activities.

“After welcome everyone back to the Farm in 2021, our animals have been working very hard this year and will be taking their customary Christmas break,” according to an update on Farmer Ted’s website.

“They will all be inside in their stables, waiting to greet you, but they will not be going out to play or do their activities.”

Families that want to meet Santa must arrive 20 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment.

The location is on the B5195, halfway between Ormskirk and Formby. Farmer Ted’s Christmas Walking Adventure tickets are available here.