Farmer takes his cows to the cops and files a complaint because they aren’t producing enough milk.

A farmer took his four cows to the police station and filed a complaint against them for not producing enough milk for him. He requested that police officials take action against the cows and force them to change their behaviors.

Raamaia, 40, from the Indian state of Karnataka, went to the police station with his complaint, claiming that he had done everything he could to meet the needs of his cows. He added in his complaint that every morning from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., he brings all four of them to the pastures for grazing. Then, between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. every evening, he brings them out for another round of grazing, according to the farmer.

Despite this, Raamaia claims that the cows are not providing him with adequate milk, according to the Deccan Herald.

“For the past four days, they haven’t given milk. As a result, cops must persuade them to deliver milk,” the farmer explained.

According to NBC News, the farmer also claimed that his cows’ stubborn conduct was due to something else. They were not only refusing to produce enough milk, but they were also kicking Raamaia’s wife whenever she attempted to milk them, she said.

Raamaia requested “justice” from the police because he believes he is entitled to enough milk to feed the cows and provide for their needs.

“The milk from the cows means a lot to me and my wife. Collecting the milk would be the correct thing to do. “Give me justice,” the farmer demanded in his complaint, which he wrote in his own tongue.

Despite the fact that the police were unable to register such an odd complaint, the incident was reported to have gone viral on social media.

One Twitter user, @Gemini blr, wondered if the farmer was attempting to milk a bull, while another, @SelfDoubtist, wondered if “someone is feeding cow rights propaganda to them.”

The police officers who responded to the report were amused by the farmer’s strange request as well.

Inspector Lakshmipathi Ramachandrappa Lambani stated Thursday, “My staff found the whole affair extremely humorous.”

“I thought that was amusing, too,” he continued.

Raamaia’s words and demeanor suggested he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the police officer.

According to Lambani, officers at the police station told the farmer they couldn’t help him and advised him to transport the cows to a neighboring veterinary hospital.

Lambani admits, “It was a very ‘strange’ kind of complaint.”