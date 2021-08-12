Farmer believes racist graffiti sprayed on his house had something to do with a radio show comment.

Hateful graffiti was sprayed on a farmer’s house in Green Oak Township, Michigan, on Tuesday night.

The owner claimed on Wednesday that she believes it was done in retaliation for statements she made on a radio interview recently in which she expressed support for a drag queen event.

Renay Gedeon, who owns Gedeon Farms with her husband Mike, shared photos of graffiti spray-painted on the side of their house and on the garage door on Facebook. “Que” and “KKK” were written on the messages.

Gedeon also claimed that her fence was harmed as a result of the incident.

“Whoever did this to my house and farm, you will be found out!!!! This is not something my husband and I deserve. In part, her Facebook message said, “We work hard for what we have.” “With the pandemic, our farms and companies have lost money this year.”

On Wednesday, she told local radio station WHMI that on Tuesday night, she heard her two dogs howling loudly. She claimed to have discovered the vandalism during her investigation.

Gedeon was interviewed by WHMI last week about a recent controversy surrounding the Howell Melon Festival. She claimed during the discussion that the festival had gotten too political as a result of a now-cancelled Drag Queen Bingo event.

On Wednesday, she stated that the earlier statements were most likely what prompted someone to deface her property with graffiti.

The event, which was for adults only, was not fit for what she termed a family-friendly festival, according to Meghan Reckling, chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, who had earlier written on social media that it was not suitable for what she called a family-friendly festival. She predicted that the Drag Queen Bingo event would “sexualize” the entire event.

The bingo event sparked a lot of discussion after that post. Gedeon, on the other hand, found no problem with it and mentioned the financial benefits of holding it during her WHMI interview last week. “It brings money into our community,” she explained. I mean, I heard it sold out in a day. It doesn’t worry me in the least. We need to be clever about everything to get back to normal, and I believe our community lacks that.”

She told WHMI on Wednesday that she had gotten some unfavorable feedback from the community