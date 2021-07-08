Farm owner and laborers assassinate a teen and dispose of his body in a sewer for allegedly conversing with a woman.

A teenager’s body was discovered thrown in an open sewer after he was allegedly slain for conversing with a woman, authorities said.

Three men were detained in connection with the slaying of 19-year-old Mitrajsinh Jadeja after the victim’s father complained about the accused threatening his son.

The incident occurred in Gujarat, a state in western India.

According to Hatheesinh Jadeja, the deceased’s father, the three suspects — Digvijaysinh Jadeja and two of his laborers — Divansinh Ravsikh and Anil Rajput — murdered his son for conversing with a woman. Hatheesinh had filed a police report following his son’s disappearance on Saturday.

“My son left home on Saturday, claiming to be going to Digvijaysinh’s farm, and did not return until late. We explored the village for him but were unable to locate him. Digvijaysinh informed us that Mitrajsinh met him and then departed the farm,” Hatheesinh stated in the police complaint, according to the Times of India.

The authorities received a report about a body deposited in a sewer hours after Mitrajsinh went missing. Police and Hatheesinh raced to the scene and positively identified the body as the victim’s.

Hatheesinh informed the police that the suspects had previously threatened his son with death if he continued to speak with the woman. According to news outlet Latest LY, police arrested the accused on allegations of murder, criminal conspiracy, and evidence destruction.

