Farhad Moshiri discusses why Rafa Benitez was his first choice for Everton manager.

Rafa Benitez, according to Farhad Moshiri, is the man who can get Everton “competing at the top end of the table and winning trophies.”

After what the club termed as a “strong and wide-ranging” search for Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement, the Blues have confirmed the appointment of Benitez on a three-year contract.

Moshiri made it clear to the rest of the Everton hierarchy that Benitez was the man he wanted to lead the squad, and he believes the 61-year-old is the best candidate for the post at Goodison Park.

“Rafa wowed us with his expertise and experience, but most of all with his enthusiasm and desire to join our club,” Moshiri said.

“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will help our club and Evertonians achieve success. Simply put, we need to be contending at the top of the league and bringing home championships.

“Rafa is a proven winner with extensive international coaching experience, and we have found the ideal guy for the job.”