Farhad Moshiri breaks the silence on Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘difficult’ Everton exit.

Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise decision to leave Everton caused “huge, big disturbance,” according to Farhad Moshiri.

In an interview with talkSPORT this morning, the club’s biggest stakeholder concedes the search for Ancelotti’s replacement has been “tough.”

Everton’s new manager, Rafa Benitez, was named yesterday, and Moshiri believes the 61-year-old is the appropriate man for the job.

However, it appears that Ancelotti’s decision to leave Everton and Moshiri on June 1 has harmed the club’s financial backers.

In an interview with talkSPORT, he said: “It’s been a challenge.

“We put in a lot of effort to get Carlo, and his sudden [decision to depart]threw the club off, and we had already made plans.

“We constructed a team for him, so there was a lot of chaos.” We couldn’t afford another era of short-term management.”