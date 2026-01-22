Fargo Childcare Facility Expands as Technology Drives Oversight Reform

Victorious Christian Kids Academy in Fargo, North Dakota, is expanding its capacity to meet the growing demand for quality childcare in the region. This faith-based academy, founded by Barnabas Gbeintor, began as a response to the challenges faced by parents in the aftermath of the pandemic. As families struggled to find dependable care, Gbeintor sought to provide a nurturing, faith-centered environment. What started as a small initiative quickly gained popularity, leading to a dramatic transformation.

From Church Basement to New Building

The academy’s initial location, housed within River of Life Church, was soon unable to accommodate the overwhelming demand. By early 2024, Gbeintor, with guidance from the North Dakota Small Business Development Center (ND SBDC), set his sights on expanding from a group license serving 30 children to a full center license capable of welcoming 86. This transition, requiring a fourfold increase in staff, significant facility upgrades, and a comprehensive financial restructuring, was a bold move for the young business. Gbeintor secured a $475,000 Non-Traditional Hours Child Care Grant, which helped fund the academy’s move to a larger, purpose-built facility.

The expansion allowed the academy to cater to families with nontraditional work hours, including nurses, firefighters, and factory employees, who now have access to reliable childcare outside of the typical nine-to-five. The academy quickly built a strong reputation through word-of-mouth referrals, earning the trust of parents who appreciated its combination of faith and high-quality care. “Your business is your most precious baby,” Gbeintor reflected. “And this precious baby deserves the best care.”

In addition to local growth, the broader landscape of childcare in the United States is being shaped by technological advances aimed at improving oversight and accountability. Wonderschool, a company working with more than a dozen states, recently launched a platform called Wonderschool Oversight to streamline and enhance the oversight of childcare subsidy programs. By integrating data on enrollment, attendance, billing, and licensing, the platform provides real-time risk assessments and “explainable” insights that help state agencies identify and address potential issues with public funding.

As states like Minnesota have come under scrutiny for mismanagement of childcare subsidies, the new technology promises to address these challenges. Wonderschool CEO Chris Bennett highlighted the difficulties states face when relying on outdated, paper-based systems. His company’s platform is designed to simplify and enhance existing state systems while minimizing disruptions to providers and families who rely on these subsidies.

The expansion of Victorious Christian Kids Academy and the technological innovations being introduced in state-level childcare programs signal a broader shift toward more efficient and accountable childcare solutions. As both local initiatives and state-backed reforms work in tandem, the future of childcare in America is increasingly shaped by both compassionate leadership and cutting-edge technology.