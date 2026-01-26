Farage’s Reform Party Promises Pardon for Veterans Convicted Over Troubles

Under a future Reform UK government, convicted British military veterans from the Troubles era in Northern Ireland would receive a formal pardon, party leader Nigel Farage has announced. This pledge comes as part of the party’s wider support for former servicemen, many of whom have faced legal action related to their actions during the conflict. Farage has vowed to halt current prosecutions and prevent future legal proceedings against these veterans, framing the issue as one of justice for those “unfairly hounded.”

New Policy on Legal Proceedings

The Reform UK leader proposed that this would be achieved through both legislation and the royal prerogative of mercy, with the party aiming to put an end to ongoing prosecutions. Farage emphasized the party’s commitment to veterans’ rights, stating, “We will fight the injustice being done to our former servicemen and stand up for their rights.” This new policy would include the introduction of a statutory bar, which would prevent further legal proceedings related to actions by British security forces during the conflict in Northern Ireland between 1969 and 1993. According to the party, the majority of the legal cases currently in progress target British military personnel rather than members of paramilitary groups, despite the fact that the British Army was responsible for a minority of the deaths during the Troubles.

A Reform UK policy document cited by The Daily Telegraph noted that 30 inquests into Troubles-related killings and over 600 civil cases are currently tied to the conduct of British military personnel. In contrast, many of the individuals associated with paramilitary actions during this period have not faced prosecution. The document argues that veterans have been “unfairly hounded” while terrorists have faced little or no consequences for their actions.

The commitment to cease legal actions against veterans follows a major policy shift in the UK government. Earlier this year, MPs voted on a government order to remove protections for those who provide information related to crimes during the Troubles in exchange for immunity from prosecution. This formed part of the controversial 2023 Legacy Act, which sought to end criminal investigations into certain past actions. However, parts of the act were ruled to be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights in 2024.

Farage’s position also draws a parallel with the treatment of IRA members under previous Labour governments. “This will draw a line under a situation where terrorists have faced no consequences for their heinous actions, while veterans have been unfairly pursued,” Farage said. He pointed to the comfort letters and early releases given to IRA members under Prime Minister Tony Blair, suggesting a similar approach for the British military personnel involved in the conflict.

While the Legacy Act remains unimplemented, it has already sparked significant debate, with political figures such as Conservative Shadow Armed Forces Minister Mark Francois expressing frustration. Francois welcomed Reform UK’s stance but reminded critics that his party has consistently supported veterans’ rights. He pointed out that some members of Reform UK, including Farage and Robert Jenrick, had previously abstained from voting on the issue in Parliament. The Legacy Act’s passage and its subsequent challenges reflect the complexity of dealing with the historical legacy of the Troubles, which claimed over 3,500 lives during its violent 30-year period.