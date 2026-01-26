Farage Promises Pardons for Veterans Convicted During Troubles Under Reform UK Government

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has promised that military veterans convicted for their involvement in the Troubles in Northern Ireland would receive pardons if his party assumes power. The proposal, aimed at ending the ongoing legal cases against veterans, was revealed in a statement from Farage and supported by a policy document seen by The Daily Telegraph.

Ending Legal Prosecutions for Veterans

The Reform UK party intends to stop further prosecutions of British veterans for their roles during the Troubles. Farage emphasized that the party would either introduce legislation or use the royal prerogative of mercy to halt ongoing legal proceedings. The policy document outlines the party’s commitment to establishing a statutory bar that would prevent future legal actions against veterans related to historical conduct during the 1969-1993 conflict.

“We are proud to be launching our veterans wing. We will fight the injustice being done to our former servicemen and stand up for their rights,” Farage stated, reiterating his position that veterans have been “unfairly hounded.” He emphasized that the government had failed to hold terrorists accountable for their actions while focusing on British forces, who were responsible for a small proportion of deaths in the conflict.

The policy stresses that while British forces were involved in the conflict, a significant portion of the legal proceedings currently in the pipeline, including up to 30 inquests and around 600 civil cases, are focused on British security personnel. Farage’s plan aims to put an end to these legal proceedings, which he argues are disproportionately targeting veterans.

Earlier this month, Members of Parliament voted on a remedial order to revoke protections for those accused of crimes during the Troubles, a provision under the UK government’s Legacy Act passed in 2023. The act provides immunity for individuals who give information to a truth recovery body in exchange for protection from prosecution. However, a Belfast High Court ruling in 2024 deemed parts of the Legacy Act incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Veterans and Political Reactions

Veterans groups and some political figures have welcomed Farage’s stance. Shadow Armed Forces Minister Mark Francois, while supportive of measures to protect veterans, has criticized the Reform UK approach. He pointed out that the Conservative Party has repeatedly opposed the efforts by Labour to alter the Legacy Act, despite the support from some parties for protecting veterans’ interests.

Francois also highlighted that Farage and his party members abstained from voting in key parliamentary sessions designed to protect Northern Ireland veterans, leading to further political debate over the best path forward.

Since the beginning of the Troubles in 1969, over 3,500 people lost their lives in the violence between unionists, nationalists, and the British government. The decades-long conflict continues to shape politics and legal battles in Northern Ireland, with both victims and perpetrators from various sides of the conflict still seeking justice or accountability.