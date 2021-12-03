Far-Right Activist Says His Governorship Campaign Should Count Toward Community Service

According to the Associated Press, far-right activist Ammon Bundy contends that the hours he spent on his campaign to become Idaho’s next governor should count toward his court-ordered community service. After being convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers at the state Capitol in July, Bundy was sentenced to pay more than $1,000 in fines and complete 40 hours of community service as part of a reduced sentence.

Bundy’s campaign treasurer, Aaron Welling, wrote to Ada County’s 4th District Court late in November, claiming that the gubernatorial candidate has “performed 1,621 hours of public service.” The letter seemed to reference campaign trail actions, such as increasing voter registration and assisting people in “becoming more involved in holding public authorities responsible.” When questioned if the actions he mentioned were related to his campaign or community service, Welling told the Idaho Press-Tribune that they were both “It’s just the way it is. If the courts don’t like it, it stays that way.” According to the Associated Press, Idaho’s criminal statute says that post-conviction sentence “may involve the giving of labor and services to charities, governmental agencies, needy residents, and charitable groups.”

Bundy is one of a slew of Republican primary candidates running for governor of Idaho. According to the Associated Press, Republican Governor Brad Little has not announced a re-election campaign, but he is anticipated to run again. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Idaho is one of the most conservative states in the United States, with no Democratic governor since 1995.

When he led a group of armed activists in the 2016 takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon to protest federal control of public lands, Bundy drew international attention.

Bundy was arrested on August 25, 2020, after he refused to leave the Statehouse auditorium after officials ordered it to be cleaned. Bundy also turned limp, refused to rise, and put his hands behind his back, according to officers. Bundy was eventually taken out of the Capitol on a swivel chair by officers.

The arrest took place during a special session of the Idaho Legislature, which was called to address issues surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Bundy was one among dozens, if not hundreds, of demonstrators. This is a condensed version of the information.