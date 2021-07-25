Fans will recognize a new actor playing a familiar character from Coronation Street.

Imran Habeeb’s ex-wife is about to return to Weatherfield, bringing turmoil to the Coronation Street cobbles.

However, viewers may notice that Sabeen appears different this time around, as she will be played by a different actor.

Sabeen was previously played by Avita Jay, who made a brief appearance in the ITV soap in 2018 – according to Mirror Online.

However, actress Zora Bishop will play the character when she comes to Weatherfield, leaving Imran divided between his former wife and current partner Toyah Battersby, who is played by Georgia Taylor.

While viewers may not be familiar with Zora from Corrie, they may recognize her from her prior acting roles, such as Emily Warlow in the hit crime series Unforgotten.

In addition to supplying the voice for the Pharaoh Cleopatra in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Zora has acted in films such as Closed Circuit and The Eichmann Show, both starring Martin Freeman.

Zora’s soap debut will see her put into a plot right away, as Sabeen challenges Imran over protecting foster daughter Kelly Neela, played by Millie Gibson, as she stands trial alongside Corey Brent, played by Maximus Evans, for the murder of Seb Franklin.

The actress isn’t the only one joining the cast of Coronation Street in the coming weeks.

Daniel Jillings, a former Hollyoaks star, will also make his first appearance on the ITV serial as PC Brody, a racist police officer who will have some powerful scenes with footballer James Bailey, played by Nathan Graham.

Before moving to ITV, the actor appeared on the Channel 4 soap as Billy Parker.

The current Coronation Street cast includes a number of Hollyoaks alumni, including Daniel.

Lucy Dixon, who is best known for her role as Tilly Evans in the Channel 4 soap series Tilly Evans, made an appearance on the ITV soap earlier this month as part of a double bill that revealed Curtis Delamere’s secret health issue.