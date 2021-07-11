Fans who call in sick on Monday risk being fired, according to lawyers.

Experts estimate that a record number of people will call in sick on Monday morning following the Euro final, which will be watched by millions of people across the world.

However, lawyers have warned that attempting to take a sick day may expose workers to legal action.

To minimize an onslaught of absenteeism, employers are being asked to allow their staff to work flexibly on Monday.

“On Monday, we expect a spike in sick days,” said Jayne Harrison, Head of Employment Law at Richard Nelson LLP.

“If an individual is unable to work due to illness, they are entitled to a sick day. If an employer suspects that a sick call is not real, they might conduct an investigation and possibly take disciplinary action against the employee. The employer would have to prove it, and they should avoid jumping to conclusions.”

“Employers should look into their employee’s absence history, and see whether others have spotted them out as part of a celebration or if they have posted on social media. Employers, on the other hand, should think twice before proceeding with any accusations.”

Due to the epidemic, many employees are still working from home, which could mean that firms are more open to flexible working hours than in past years.

“While employees can request to work flexibly on Monday, there is currently no right to flexible working in the UK,” Jayne noted. We anticipate that many firms will offer their employees the option of taking the entire day off or working half-days.

“Our research on sick leave has shown that employees in the UK take the fourth-lowest number of sick days in Europe, at just 4.4 days leave per year, and we are predicting Monday to be a record sick day as fans across England watch the match on the evening of the 11th,” Julie Lock, Commercial Director at Mitrefinch, said.

“Workplace absences can put a strain on other employees who must pick up the slack, yet being too severe on employees who call in ill might harm employee loyalty. To. The summary comes to a close.