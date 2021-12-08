Fans Supporting Foodbanks has received a significant donation to ensure that no Liverpool families go hungry this Christmas.

As part of their ongoing cooperation, Liverpool’s famous Royal Liver Building 360, which earlier this year became a food drop-off location for Fans Supporting Foodbanks, has coordinated a big food contribution.

The world-class attraction teamed up with fellow Royal Liver Building tenants Princes Limited to donate hundreds of much-needed food cans to the charitable organization, which has been collecting food outside Goodison Park and Anfield matches for the needy and vulnerable since 2016, and has been influential in the establishment of similar schemes at other clubs across the country.

Tuna, baked beans, corned beef, tinned fruit and legumes, orange and blackcurrant liqueur, passata, and chopped tomatoes were among the things donated by RLB360 and Princes Foods.

RLB360 announced in October that they would be joining with FSF to aid the innovative organization in their tremendous fight against hunger.

RLB360 became a food donation drop-off site for FSF as part of the collaboration, and every booking fee from sales in the weeks leading up to, after, and including the busy October half-term was contributed to support the pioneering organization’s efforts.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to be assisting Fans,” RLB360 operations manager Chris Devaney said. Supporting Foodbanks and the Right to Food is a cause close to our hearts, and this is a large commitment from Princes that will hopefully ensure that families across Merseyside do not go hungry this Christmas.

“I’m pleased to say that visitors who have supported our attraction have helped to make this happen, and I’m pleased to say that we’ll be open on days throughout the Christmas season to provide special guided tours and create lasting memories for the whole family – which will only help our work like this to continue.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, FSF worked to assist those in need, including establishing a new food supply hub in Anfield to ensure that those who were struggling and shielding at home did not go hungry, as well as developing emergency Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for NHS staff and key workers.

