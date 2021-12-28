Fans rush to support Stacey Solomon after she makes a heartbreaking announcement.

Stacey Solomon has expressed her grief over the death of her dog.

Theo passed away today, and the Loose Women panelist shared the terrible news on Instagram.

Stacey keeps her fans up to date on her life at Pickle Cottage and claimed she feels “empty” after hearing the news.

“Sweet Dreams, Theo,” she said. We couldn’t have asked for a better friend. Our hearts are shattered.

“We had to bid goodnight to darling Theo yesterday at home in our arms. 11 years of bliss. We were so fortunate to fall in love with you, Fifi, and we will never stop.

“My lap has never felt so empty, and I already miss you.” My sweetheart. But the memories and affection you brought into our lives, oh my goodness.” Instagram Stacey is a mother of four children, and she says the family pet will be mourned by everyone.

“Thank you for everything, Theo,” the 32-year-old added. For always being there for me and the boys when we needed it the most. For always loving us and holding on for so long while we waited to meet your little sister Rose.

“In you, Rex has found the best friend he could have wished for, and the lads have found the best protector in the entire world.” Even though I only know Rex as a small child, Zachary and Leighton will never forget you.

“Peanut is missing his cuddle partner terribly, so we’re doing our best to make amends with our cuddles, but I know it’s not the same.”

“You’ve gone to the moon and back, Theo.” Forever. “Sleep well, my lovely little princess.” Following the heartbreaking news, fans swarmed the comments section to express their condolences to Stacey.

“Sending heaps of love x,” Lisa wrote.

“Sorry to hear this, Stace,” Katie said, “sending you loads of love.”

“Sending love to you all,” Louise wrote.

“Sending lots of love and hugs to you all,” Paige wrote.

“I’m so sad for your loss,” Carly remarked. “I’m sending you a ton of love.”