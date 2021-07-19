Fans rush to support Gogglebox star as she welcomes a new addition to her family.

Sally Hayward, star of Gogglebox, has welcomed a new addition to her family.

Last week, the 54-year-old became a grandma for the second time.

Sally, who has been a regular on the show since the 14th season with her daughter Paige Deville, announced the news on Instagram.

READ MORE: As Ben Shephard recovers from a leg operation, he makes ‘changes’ to GMB.

She captioned a photo of her two grandchildren with the words “feeling blessed.”

According to Birmingham Live, the newcomer’s name is Jaxx.

He is the son of another of Sally’s children, not Paige’s.

“Hunter meets his younger brother Jaxx,” Sally wrote. I am privileged to have two beautiful Grandsons to love and cherish.”

Her fans raced to congratulate the family on their new addition.

Instagram

Friend from the Gogglebox Mandy Vee chimed in with a red heart emoji to show her support.

“Moments to be cherished lovely photo,” one user remarked. “Congratulations on your new family member.”

“Congratulations Sal, they’re both just adorable xxx,” said another.

“Many congratulations, honey,” offered a third. xxx” xxx” xxx” xxx” xxx”

“Awww congratulations to you and your family, really cute!” commented a fourth.

“Congratulations two gorgeous boys xxxx,” said a fifth.

Gogglebox is presently on hiatus, but viewers may catch up on the celebrity edition of the show every Friday.