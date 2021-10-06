Fans recognized the Chase candidate right away.

Due to her remarkable likeness to a comedian, Chase fans were convinced they recognized a participant on the show.

On Tuesday, Carole, Keith, Molly, and Charlie faced The Beast in the hopes of winning a large financial award.

Carole, 67, from Peterborough, won £5,000 on the show with her cash builder.

However, her looks distracted onlookers, with some comparing her to comedian Sarah Millican, according to Birmingham Live.

“Is that Sarah Millican on The Chase?” James Landing wondered.

“Is that Sarah Milican’s mother?” wrote ACJD.

#TheChase”

“Sarah Millican?” exclaimed another.

ITV’s The Chase airs every night from 5 to 6 p.m.

Episodes are also available to watch after they have aired on the ITV Hub, an on-demand catch-up service and platform.

The show has been so popular that it has generated several spin-offs throughout the years, including Beat the Chasers and The Chase Road Trip.