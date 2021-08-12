Fans rally to help a Southport competitor on The Chase who has been left perplexed.

On today’s edition of The Chase, fans raced to show their support for a Southport candidate.

On the iconic ITV gameshow, four new players competed against Chaser Anne Hegerty for a chance to win thousands of pounds.

Alan, a 62-year-old photographer from Southport, was the first to face The Governess.

Alan amassed an incredible £6,000 in the cashbuilder, but was bewildered when he saw the options to a question he was certain he knew the answer to during his head-to-head with Anne Hegerty.

“Which song has been recommended as a beat to help conduct CPR?” Bradley Walsh wondered.

And when Alan saw the choices, he was left scratching his head: ‘Polly Put the Kettle On, Nellie the Elephant, or Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.’

“Tough one, tough call,” he remarked. I believed it was the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive.”

And fans of the show agreed on Twitter that the disco hit would be one among the options.

“When did it change from Stayin’ Alive?” Robert wondered.

“I thought staying alive tbh?” Kay remarked.

“Staying alive, staying alive,” Steve added.

“That was the one on the television,” Bradley Walsh clarified.

Before Anne Hegerty confirmed that it was going to be the Bee Gees’ hit, Alan chose the correct response of Nellie the Elephant.

The Southport guy made it back home in time for the Final Chase, where he was joined by Nu and Rory for a total prize pool of £14,000.

The duo climbed an incredible 17 steps and defeated The Chaser to win the $10,000 prize after some successful pushbacks by Alan.