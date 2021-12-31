Fans point out a terrible blunder that puts Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle in jeopardy.

On tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Belle Dingle was in danger, but viewers were distracted by a gaffe.

Belle and Ellis Chapman were seen on the ITV soap taking her nephew Kyle on an expedition.

Ellis assured Cain Dingle that he would keep them safe, and he was doing a good job of it until his ex-girlfriend Priya Sharma called.

Emmerdale fans are outraged as Meena makes an unusual excuse for Manpreet. Ellis snatched Belle’s vehicle keys and left Belle and Kyle alone while he rushed off to see what was up with Priya.

Kyle’s ankle was later damaged, and Belle wanted to get him home safely, but she realized she didn’t have her car keys.

As the chilly, dark night drew in, she smashed the window and gained entry to the car in order to fetch a warmer.

While her phone power was running out, Belle tried to contact Ellis and left him a message.

She also tried Cain, but her phone’s battery died.

However, viewers at home were perplexed and frustrated by her choice of phone calls, taking to social media to express their frustrations and wonder why she didn’t just call 999.

In tonight’s episode, Cain eventually finds Belle and Kyle passed out in the car, resulting in more mishaps.

Both were suffering from hypothermia, which put Kyle in critical condition in the hospital.

Fans couldn’t wrap their heads around the plot and expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter.

“Hazel” stated: “Is there something I’m overlooking? Belle, Ellis, and Kyle had set up camp. They didn’t have any sleeping bags or other camping gear, did they? Is it possible that Belle/Kyle slept in the car and are now suffering from hypothermia? Eh?” “Where were the blankets Belle and Kyle were sitting on when they went out?” Chris wondered. Cain was enraged by what had transpired and was plotting his vengeance.