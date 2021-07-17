Fans of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire argue that the chess question is incorrect.

Fans of Who Wants to be a Millionaire fought online over the answers to a chess question.

Jeremy Clarkson, the host, was coaching competitors through the questions in order to help them win £1 million.

However, one question sparked some discussion on the internet.

READ MORE: The Met Office’s latest scorching weather forecast has a lot of people worried.

“How many possible beginning moves does a player have in a game of chess?” the query questioned.

What were the answers: A. 8, B. 12, C. 16, or D. 20?

Regular chess players would rapidly advance to D. 20 – the eight white pawns can move forward one or two spaces as white plays first, or the two knights can each move one or two spaces.

However, when someone posted, “When @ITV#whowantstobeamillionaire don’t even give you the correct answer as an option,” it sparked a debate on Twitter.

They came to the conclusion that the two moves each pawn and knight can make should only be counted as one, resulting in a score of ten.

Many others pointed out that this was incorrect, and one person had a different response.

If the white player counts “resigning” as a move, some believe there are actually 21 initial moves in a game of chess.

On Who Wants to be a Millionaire, the approved answer is 20. Avid chess players could easily mull over the topic for hours, but for those with simply a passing interest, the accepted answer is 20.

*Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. on ITV1 or on ITV Player.