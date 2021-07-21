Fans of Tipping Point are outraged after viewing the show’s “worst episode ever.”

Fans of Tipping Point were outraged today after the gameshow broadcast a repeat of the “worst episode ever,” according to one viewer.

In today’s episode of the ITV show, four new participants took on the arcade-style machine to see if they could win a cash reward of £10,000.

Fans were less than impressed when they discovered the program had already aired in 2019 – according to Birmingham Live.

On today’s broadcast, which aired at 4 p.m., John, Victoria, Christo, and Avril put their general knowledge to the test.

As the episode progressed, supporters used emoticons and GIFS on Twitter to express their displeasure with the broadcast.

“Another replay klaxon #tippingpoint,” one fan remarked.

“#tippingpoint worst episode ever,” said another.

“This hashtag is quiet today #TippingPoint,” said a third.

“This is a fantastic show,” said a fourth. Tumbleweed accompanies the hashtag #TippingPoint.

Victoria advanced to the final and was awarded £1,800.