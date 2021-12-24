Fans of Tipping Point are gushing about Ben Shephard’s new Christmas outfit.

On tonight’s Christmas celebrity special Tipping Point, Ben Shephard debuted a very elegant new style, which fans adored.

He usually wears a shirt that is partially undone and without a tie, giving him a more relaxed appearance.

He wore a velvet blazer over a buttoned-up, pristine white shirt and a silver-grey tie tonight, and he looked suited and booted.

Admirers in shock at contestant’s responseAs they looked in his stunning new look, fans assumed Christmas had come early.

They showered the TV presenter with congratulations on Twitter.

Alan stated, “Ben Shephard (@benshephard) For the Christmas edition of #TippingPoint Lucky Stars, I’m pleased to see you’ve put on a tie! You have a dashingly attractive appearance.” “@ benshephard should wear velvet suit jackets more often, they look lovely #tippingpoint,” Victoria said. Emily expressed herself as follows: “While watching #tippingpoint before picking up my folks for the evening, Anton said, “Oh, we all love a bit on @benshephard…” He is correct.” On the celebrity special edition of the show, Bobby Norris, Scarlett Moffatt, and Anton Du Beke joined Ben in an attempt to grab the £10,000 jackpot counter from the Tipping Point machine to win money for charity.