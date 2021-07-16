Fans of This Morning want the ‘brilliant’ presenter to be a permanent fixture.

Following his antics on Friday’s episode, viewers of This Morning quickly demanded that guest star Glyes Brandreth be made a regular inclusion.

Gyles joined Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the ITV show to discuss the day’s news and talking points.

Gyles made fun of Eamonn while they talked about current events and hot subjects, continually taunting him and referring to Ruth as his “carer.”

Ruth joined in the fun and asked Gyles if he could take Eamonn on a “long” canal voyage the next time he filmed a new episode of his hit show “Great Canal Journeys.”

Glyes stayed on the show for a feature with a woman who had over 12,000 teddy bears and also mended them.

Gyles had a meaningful conversation with her, and many viewers thought he should be a permanent presence on This Morning.

“Giles (crying laughing emoji) Can he be on every show?” Ryan Glendenning said.

“Giles needs to be on every day,” Lorraine stated. “I adore him.”

“Please, Giles, stay for the entire show!” Fi exclaimed.

“Think Giles should stay with them on Fridays, that was actually rather funny,” Shrimp remarked.

“Brilliant Giles!” Ian Berry exclaimed. This morning was top notch.”

“Haha, this is class,” @mostlystupid added. Giles is fantastic.”