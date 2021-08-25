Fans of This Morning can’t believe Chef Rustie Lee’s true age.

Rustie Lee’s debut on This Morning today astounded viewers.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford hosted Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s flagship daytime show.

The presenters are wrapping off their summer tenure on This Morning before being replaced by an all-new lineup of Vernon Kay, Alison Hammond, and Rochelle Humes next week.

Chef Rustie Lee joined them on today’s cookery segment and made a filled potato traybake for them to enjoy.

Rustie first appeared on our screens in 1983 on the morning television show TV-am, and her delectable food and memorable laugh have won her fans across the country.

She turned 72 this year, and viewers of This Morning flocked to Twitter to express their surprise at how young she looked for her age.

“Rustie Lee ladies and gentlemen….72 YEARS OLD!!!!” said one person. AMAZING!!”

“Rustie Lee becomes younger while my drooping face gets more wrinkly each year,” another added. I’m going to have what she’s having!”

“Rustie Lee never looks any older!” wrote a third.

“Rustie looks amazing for her age,” said a fourth.