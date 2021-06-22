Fans of This Morning are in tears since the winner only has three months to live.

Fans of This Morning were moved to tears as a competition winner announced she only had three months to live.

Heather was ecstatic to see Alison Hammond when she arrived at her home in West Sussex.

“We were sprinting around and getting all excited,” Heather explained.

“Well Heather, there’s a very crucial reason why you need this money today, what is that reason?” Alison asked.

Heather expressed herself as follows: “Well, in 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, received the all-clear shortly before my 40th birthday, and everything seemed to be returning to normal until I was told I had brain mets.

“So now I’m getting organized since I’ve been informed I only have three months to live, so I’m going to host a “wake me up before I go go party.”

“It’s kind of like a get-together before I die.”

“How do you keep your spirits up for your youngsters and husband?” Alison inquired.

Heather responded, ” “Because moping is pointless; it is what it is, and moping will not benefit my family, my husband, or my children.

“At the moment, I’m on auto mode.”

Alison then played the quiz with Heather, winning £1,000, and Heather stated she was a big Craig David fan.

Craig then arrived on video to wish Heather a happy birthday and sang to her, which she was ecstatic about.

Then Phil and Holly informed Heather that they would be adding a £1,000 bonus to Heather’s account.

Heather’s story moved viewers to tears and left them feeling very emotional.

“Dosh on your doorway this morning was very emotional,” Kerryn Groves remarked. I wish Heather and her family and friends a wonderful party! She is an extraordinarily courageous woman. Sending her tons of love.”

Miriam said: “Just watched the lovely lady heather winning the dosh on your door step… what an inspirational woman she is.. I’m in bits after that please send her all our love and strength hope she has the best party ever x”

Melanie Baglow said: “Well that’s me in tears what a beautiful soul. Sending lots of love to Heather.”

Claire said: “OMG in floods for lovely Heather. Summary ends.