Fans of This Morning applaud the producers for making a tweak to the broadcast today.

Fans of This Morning have applauded the show today after spotting a shift in the fashion segment.

Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes joined Nana Acheampong, a celebrity style editor, to look at men’s suits after M&S said it would no longer offer them in the majority of its stores.

A few male models walked to the runway to pose in a variety of suits, and the audience was enthralled.

Many fans turned to Twitter to demand that the producers include more men’s fashion segments in the show.

“I definitely want #ThisMorning to do men’s fashion two times a week to make the segments a little more refreshing instead of women’s all the time,” one viewer remarked.

“Men, too, watch the show. We’re hoping the producers will see our tweets.”

“They should do men’s suits more often,” another fan wrote.

“OMG, has #ThisMorning truly listened to my plea to incorporate more men’s fashion?” said a third viewer.

The section comes after M&S recently declared that suits will no longer be sold in more than half of its larger stores, as tastes have shifted as a result of the epidemic, which has fueled the desire for casual clothes over formal wear.