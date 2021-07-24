Fans of The Wheel are overjoyed with the comeback of the BBC show, which has been rescheduled for Saturday.

The Wheel made a triumphant comeback to BBC1 on Saturday night, with hundreds of fans tweeting their delight.

The hit show, hosted by Michael McIntyre, debuted last year and quickly gained a following.

As the wheel turns around, celebrity experts on the edge of the ‘wheel’ assist participants in the centre to win cash.

Fleur East is noticed by all the Void lovers for the same reason.

The concept appears simple, but the show is packed with drama and twists and turns, and there’s a lot of money on the line.

The theme song is also quite catchy, with many viewers claiming that it would stay in their heads for days.

Fans at home took to social media as soon as the event began tonight to express their delight, with some even stating they preferred it than a night out at a club.

“People are out clubbing, and I’m delighted that #TheWheel is back tonight,” Siobhan added.

“Forget about clubs reopening; my Saturday nights are back with #thewheel returning on television,” Luce said.

” @BBCOne Loving that #thewheel is back!” said Karen Wylie. On a Saturday night, this is something I’d like to watch again. The theme music is also very catchy.”

“Michael Mcintyres #TheWheel saves Saturday nights love to see it,” owensara remarked.

“I’m ecstatic that #TheWheel is back,” Nicola said. I’m not a big TV watcher, but this was one of the few things I watched daily last year to keep myself on track.”

“All I need is The Wall to make my night complete,” Mrs B stated.