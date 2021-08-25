Fans of the Toy Story franchise are outraged after discovering a new name scribbled on Woody’s boot.

Most of us know Andy as Woody’s owner and faithful companion, with his name emblazoned on his boot, but it appears that things are changing.

Fans of the original Toy Story film were dismayed to see that Woody toys no longer have “Andy” scribbled on the boot, but instead have “Bonnie.”

Using TikTok’s text-to-speech generator, @sabrinafajardo wrote, “You know you’re old when the Toy Story toys at Disneyland say ‘Bonnie’ and not ‘Andy.” Fajardo lifted up the Woody doll’s foot, revealing the words “Bonnie” on the bottom.

The video, which was posted on July 18, has received over 8 million views, and fans have expressed their displeasure with the alteration in the comments section. The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

One fan inquired, “Who the hell is Bonnie?” Older Toy Story fans who haven’t seen the last two films may not remember who the new owner is, but in Toy Story 3, Woody and the other toys were all donated to a young girl.

When Andy moved to college, he realized he no longer needed his toys and that they would be better off in a household where they would be used, so he gave them to Bonnie, a Sunnyside Daycare girl.

Toy Story 4 was released in 2019 and followed their new adventures while under Bonnie’s care, but many TikTok fans argue that it’s because of this film that her name shouldn’t be on his foot.

Bye Andy, @sabrinafajardo0 #disneyland #toystory Michael Giacchino’s Married Life

One person remarked, “Bonnie didn’t even appreciate him like Andy did.” Woody is no longer the prominent toy in the film, and Bonnie rarely plays with him—a far cry from his tight friendship with Andy as Andy’s favorite toy.

“IT SHOULD SAY ANDY,” says the narrator. Bonnie didn’t give a damn about Woody, according to another TikTok user.

It isn’t the first time that the redesigned Woody toy design has irritated online users. A Reddit member posted an image of the toy to the “Bonniehate” Subreddit two years ago, writing: “Why the hell does the new Woody Doll have Bonnie’s name on it?” This is a condensed version of the information.