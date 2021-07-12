Fans of the ITV show The Chase point out a recognizable competitor.

Fans of The Chase noticed an eerie resemblance between one of the candidates and a well-known ITV personality.

In today’s show, Kelly, Rob, Chris, and Lucy competed against Chaser Paul Sinha in the hopes of winning thousands of dollars.

Chris was up first, and after a jittery cash builder, he came away with a respectable £3000.

However, he was eliminated in a head-to-head match by The Sinnerman, leaving the team with a lot of catching up to accomplish.

Rob from Carlisle, the second contestant, was hoping for a better conclusion.

Rob won a solid £4000 in the cash builder, appearing more assured than Chris.

But Paul, who was in fine form, snuffed out his chances of making the final once more.

Viewers at home, on the other hand, were slightly distracted by Rob’s eerily similar features.

Many people on Twitter said Rob looked a lot like Robert ‘Judge Rinder’ from ITV.

“This bloke reminds me of an older Judge Rinder,” Andi wrote.

“Rob reminds me of a cross between Robert Rinder and Les Dennis,” Glynis added.

“Is it just me, or does Rob seem like Judge Rinder?” a third tweeted.

Following Rob’s departure, third-place finisher Kelly was more successful, defeating Paul Sinha and advancing to the final with £4000.

Lucy, on the other hand, would have to face The Sinnerman alone, as she had lost a one-question shootout in a head-to-head match.

Lucy was eventually caught by Paul in the final with over a minute left on his clock, and it wasn’t to be for her.