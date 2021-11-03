Fans of the Great British Bake Off demand that participants return after the show’s conclusion.

The Great British Bake Off revealed that next week’s competition would be ‘free from,’ prompting fans to demand the reinstatement of an axed contestant.

Jurgen made his return in last night’s program, acing caramel week and winning star baker.

George had to leave the Bake Off tent after judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood determined he was the weakest contender.

Contestants were tasked with preparing gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan baked goodies in a preview peek of next week's show.

Fans, on the other hand, were disappointed that Freya, a former contender, would not be participating in this task.

According to BirminghamLive, Freya was ousted from the show during German week.

The 19-year-old rose to fame among fans because to her vegan Bake Off creations and smart one-liners.

In an emotional elimination that left her in tears, she exited the tent during the show’s first-ever German week.

Fans, on the other hand, believe she would have been ideal for next week’s task.

Liam wrote on Twitter: “They’re having a vegan week without Freya? She’d have annihilated them all!!” Ollie stated, “You’re telling me next week is vegan week and Freya is already gone???? This is Freya’s week, for the record.” Nicola Duffy penned the following: “Aren’t we all thinking Freya would have smashed the next week? #GBBO.” According to Graham Andre, “That young girl would have liked it if it had been next week! #GBBO.” Shan also said on Twitter: “Next week is the quarterfinals!!! VEGAN???? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #GBBO.”