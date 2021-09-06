Fans of the Great British Bake Off are ‘weeping’ after hearing the news.

The Great British Bake Off will soon return to our television screens, according to Channel 4.

The Bake Off tent was shown in a teaser trailer for this year’s programme, with the caption: “Loaf is in the air… The Great British Bake Off is a baking competition that takes place in the United Kingdom. “We’ll be here soon.”

While no official date has been set, it has been established that the tournament will return in the fall.

Christine McGuinness expresses her pride in an emotional update as the kids return to school.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will take over.

Following the release of the teaser, numerous fans expressed their excitement for the show’s return, with many “happy tears” being shed around the country, according to LancsLive.

“The wholesome content we needed,” one user tweeted.

“We need this right now,” stated a second.

“Covid is making me so sick that I’m weeping because bake off is coming back soon,” a third added.

“I have been waiting for this for so long,” said Rahul Mandal, who won the tournament in 2018.

“Not just myself, but everyone in the UK and across the pond!”

“I can’t wait!” says the narrator. Best of luck to all the talented bakers!”

“I was just thinking – the nights are drawing in, fall is almost here, but that means Bake Off will be back,” said 2014 winner Nancy Birtwhistle.

“I’m looking forward to meeting a new batch of bakers and seeing the male judge who doesn’t appear to have aged a day.”