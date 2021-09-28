Fans of the Great British Bake Off are irritated by the show’s “creepy” tone.

Sound issues have been reported in this week’s episode of the Great British Bake Off.

The Channel 4 show premiered last week, with the participants having to bake 12 tiny rolls to satisfy the judges during “cake week.”

Fans, on the other hand, have flocked to social media to complain that the show’s voiceover sections don’t sound as well as they usually do.

A Great British Bake Off contestant wows audiences with a dish for dog biscuits.

“Why does the sound on #BakeOff sound like Matt and Noel are hiding behind the tele and chatting in spooky semi whispers?!,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Put a halt to it!”

“What is going on with the sound on the voice over tonight?” another tweeted. It’s so obnoxious that I can barely hear it! #GBBO #bakeoff”

“On Bake Off, the sound is a little strange,” a third individual said. When the voiceover is going, it sounds like Noel is just standing out of shot #GBBO”

This week is biscuit week, and the candidates have been tasked with preparing brandy snaps and jam shortbread biscuits.

28-year-old Last week, Tom, a software developer from Kent, was the first participant to abandon the series after it “didn’t go as planned.”