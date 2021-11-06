Fans of the Gogglebox star are gushing over her ‘wholesome’ Instagram account.

Instagram is both strange and lovely.

Some accounts are a joy to look at, while others are chaotic or otherwise unappealing.

According to a fan, one Gogglebox star’s little-known Instagram feed is as clean as they come.

Certain of the show’s stars have grown in popularity over the years, with some prominent characters amassing hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

Others have a smaller following on social media.

The Siddiquis are one of the most popular families on the Channel 4 show.

Sid’s grandfather is a retired engineer who has been married to Nasreen for 37 years.

Fans of Gogglebox and Instagram are gushing about his Instagram account.

One of the viewers wrote on Twitter: “Sid Siddiqui’s Instagram account is by far the most pure I’ve ever seen. You must adhere to his instructions!” “Just adorable,” one person responded. “This is really cute,” commented a third. Sid’s page has roughly 5,000 followers, which is a small number compared to some of the show’s other stars, but viewers are drawn to the quality rather than the numbers.

He frequently shares images of his plants, kitties, and family time.

The caption on one photo of Sid enjoying a smoothie reads: “Why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why I’m not even a famous person “..

Some admirers, though, disagree.

One person wrote: “Sid, you are correct! In my opinion, you’re a celebrity.” “You are, Sid, don’t worry!” wrote another.