Fans of The Chase will immediately recognize a participant from another show.

On today’s edition of The Chase, fans of the renowned game show saw a familiar face among the contestants.

Sarah, a 44-year-old GP, auditioned for the show in the hopes of outdoing her husband’s win on The Weakest Link.

Trevor, Sarah’s husband, won £3,000 on The Weakest Link, which put the Sheffield doctor in a competitive spirit, so she took the larger offer of £32,000.

People on Twitter were discussing about how they recognized Sarah from an appearance on another hit TV show, despite her expertly navigating her way through the head-to-head questions to escape being caught by chaser, Paul Sinha.

“You know you watch too much TV when you recognize the woman on #thechase from #comedinewithme,” Stella Firth (@stelpots) said.

“Sarah was also a participant on Come Dine With Me,” @Moldovia remarked.

“I’m very certain this GP woman was on #cdwm #ComeDineWithMe many many years ago…,” DeinGesicht Cooking (@Cavalcadewhimsy) remarked. #saddo #thechase”

Today’s squad proved to be formidable, as all four players returned home to battle for a prize pool of £50,000.

After guessing Bradley’s age at 45, Becca, a 21-year-old content creator from Essex, knew how to get into his good graces.

The 61-year-old host was overjoyed, joking that she was the “greatest player he’d ever had.”

In the nail-biting final Chase, the team – which also included Jon, 34, a full-time parent from Wiltshire, and Steve, 55, a freelance writer from Wigan – answered 23 questions correct and overcame Paul Sinha by three steps after three crucial pushbacks to win home the cash prize.