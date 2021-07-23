Fans of the Chase participant can’t help but think of Liverpool.

A participant on today’s episode of The Chase was mistaken for a member of The Beatles, according to fans of the show.

On the ITV gameshow, four fresh quizzers competed against Chaser Paul Sinha for a $1,000 reward.

Kenny, a singer/songwriter from West Lothian, was first up, hoping to win some cash to help fund a trip to Nashville, which is known as the live music capital of the world.

The 63-year-old fronts a band that pays homage to The Beatles, and fans of The Chase were eager to point out on Twitter that Kenny’s outfit was influenced by Paul McCartney.

Mike exclaimed, “Bloody heck!” For a brief period, I mistook it for Paul McCartney. #TheChase”

“Who is he a want tobe Paul McCartney #thechase,” said another.

“Paul McCartney is aged well!” said a third. #TheChase”

A fourth individual inquired, “Is there a McCartney impersonator?”

Paul Sinha threatened that the Beatles song that would sum up Kenny’s performance would be Hello, Goodbye because Kenny had amassed £2,000 in the cash-builder.

Unfortunately, the forecast came true when the Sinner-man apprehended the want tobe Beatle just two steps from his house.

Sinead and Gifton, two more candidates, competed against the Chaser for a prize pool of £11,000 in the Final Chase.

With 33 seconds left, Paul Sinha caught the squad after they had built up 16 steps.