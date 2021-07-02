Fans of the Beatles are hoping to raise £100,000 in honor of the Fab Four’s manager.

Fans of the Beatles are attempting to raise £100,000 for a statue honoring the band’s manager, Brian Epstein.

According to advocates, the Brian Epstein Legacy Project would see a statue of the music mogul erected and additional funds allocated to creating a larger legacy in his honor.

Epstein also managed Cilla Black, Gerry And The Pacemakers, Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas, The Chants, The Scaffold, and The Moody Blues, and discovered The Beatles while on a lunchtime visit to Liverpool’s Cavern Club.

He died in 1967, at the age of 32, and was sometimes referred to be the “fifth Beatle.”

The Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame and Museum has partnered with the organizers of a statue campaign that began in 2019 but was put on hold owing to the epidemic.

Thanks to an anonymous £10,000 donation and additional contributions from around the world, around a third of the original £60,000 aim has been met, but the group now hopes to raise a minimum of £100,000 to honor Epstein’s “energy and vision.”

“We now need £40,000 to complete the statue,” said campaigner Tom Calderbank. However, if completed, the sculpture will just be the first step of a larger project.

“Phase two aims to fund at least £40,000 to build a musical instrument library, allowing poor young people in the Liverpool City Region access to music and assisting in the development of the next generation of talent.

“Phase three will then look to the future to see what can be done to honor and develop Brian’s legacy.

“We’re all very looking forward to what’s to come.”

Brian wants his name to be remembered… Without him, the world would have never known The Beatles or so much else.

“As a lifelong Beatles fan and a great admirer of Brian Epstein’s vision, drive, and determination, I’m really pleased to be connected with the project – and with the dedicated team based in Liverpool,” said Ralph Kluseman, president of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame and Museum.

