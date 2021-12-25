Fans of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing said the same thing about Anne-Marie on the Christmas special.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been clamoring for Anne-Marie to return for the upcoming season.

Anne-Marie is a platinum-selling pop vocalist who has won numerous awards.

She has been nominated for nine BRIT Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist on nine occasions.

Anne-Marie released her critically praised second studio album, ‘Therapy,’ in 2021, as well as her debut book, You Deserve Better, and became a successful coach on ITV’s The Voice.

Anne-Marie, 30, danced a cha-cha-cha to Feliz Navidad with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima.

The judges gave them a perfect score of 40 for their outstanding dance, causing viewers to ask whether she may compete in next year’s series.

“Anne Marie is a GEM, get her on a whole series,” Karis tweeted.

“What the hell, get Anne Marie on the regular series,” Naomi said.