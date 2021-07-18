Fans of the BBC Antiques Roadshow believe a rusted bean tin glass is overpriced by experts.

Fans of the Antiques Roadshow believe one of their favorite experts overvalued a rusted bean tin glass.

On Twitter, Andy McConnell is fondly known as ‘Glassman,’ and many fans look forward to his section on the show.

Since 2005, he has been a regular on the BBC One show and has written several books on the subject of glass.

READ MORE: Tom Hiddleston’s Little-Known Liverpool Background

This didn’t stop viewers at home from thinking he’d made a mistake with an artifact from the 1700s.

“Well, it is not every day that one runs into the perfect combination of a wine glass from 1780 and a rusty baked bean tin,” Andy, who has been selling antiques since he was 14, said.

The individuals who brought the item to be examined stated that it remains in their cabinet unused and that they have never used it.

They were curious as to why the glass had been given a new stand constructed out of a tin can, and how much it was worth.

“Someone felt strongly enough after they broke the foot that they felt compelled to ask someone to make a new base for it out of accessible materials,” Andy explained.

“I believe the job’s budget was a penny, but they spent it all on a rusted old baked bean tin.”

He claimed it was a “rustic repair” that had been set incorrectly, referring to it as the “leaning goblet of Pisa,” and that he had gone around Warwick the day before looking for other glasses that had received the same treatment, of which he discovered two, a ceramic one from 1840 and a 1925 glass with silver added at the base.

Then he asked, “How much is that worth?” “Well, a fiver,” says the narrator.

The guest looked pleased with the response, calling it “wonderful,” while viewers at home thought it was pricey.

“That’s £5 more than I would spend on a bean tin glass,” @Carol601227 commented on Twitter.

“Yeah,” said @DoricChiel74. A nobbled glass costs £5. At a car boot sale, it was about £20p.”

“A fiver for the glass!” said @millwoodsjay.

@mickmar29 “A fiver…when they get the glass home,” he said, accompanied by a gif. “The summary has come to an end.”