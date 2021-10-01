Fans of Stacey Solomon believe she has already given birth.

After Stacey Solomon’s social media absence, people speculated whether she had given birth to her fourth kid.

Since Wednesday, the TV personality appears to have taken a social media hiatus, which is unusual for the Loose Women star.

With her soon-to-be husband, Joe Swash, the 31-year-old is expecting her first child, a daughter.

Stacey has kept her admirers up to date on every single step of her pregnancy, according to the Mirror.

That’s why her sudden departure from social media has caused so much conjecture.

Stacey’s most recent Instagram picture was on Wednesday, when she revealed her stunning Autumnal home decor.

There has been nothing but radio silence since then.

Fans assumed that Stacey was in hospital giving birth to her long-awaited baby girl after taking to Twitter and Instagram to give their thoughts on her behavior.

“It feels like Stacey hasn’t been on Instagram in ages,” one fan said. Right now, she’s definitely giving birth.”

“She’s never been offline for this long,” another fan added.

“Awh, I hope she’s in labor,” one fan commented. It’s not like she doesn’t update every hour or so, haha. “I adore her.”

“I can’t wait for her next post to be the pic of her new baby,” a fourth fan said.

It comes after Stacey revealed that she was hoping for a painless delivery.

As she neared the conclusion of her pregnancy, the much-loved celebrity expressed her wish that her little girl will ‘simply slide out.’

Stacey admitted that she hasn’t had a minute to think about actually giving birth because she has been so preoccupied with putting the finishing touches on her Pickle Cottage in preparation for her baby girl’s arrival that she hasn’t had a chance to catch up with her 4.7 million followers from the comfort of her bed.

“I was just laying here thinking,” the celebrity, who is also a proud mother to Zachary, 13, Leighton, 9, and one-year-old Rex, said. And, first and foremost, I was thinking to myself, “I can’t believe I’m still pregnant.”

“By now, I thought I’d gotten her. But this is the first time I’ve been pregnant and I’m not looking forward to the end.” “The summary comes to an end.”