Sean Lock’s fans are “gutted” by his death, which was confirmed today.

Sean, the star of Eight Out of Ten Cats, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 58 following a long battle with cancer, according to his management.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s death,” his agent, Off The Kerb Productions, stated in a statement.

“He died of cancer at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Sean was one of the best comedians in Britain; his unlimited originality, rapid wit, and absurdist brilliance distinguished him as a singular voice in British comedy.t

“Sean was a loving husband and father to three children.

“All who knew Sean will be deeply saddened by his passing.

“We respectfully request that his family and children’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Since the awful news broke, Channel 4 and a number of well-known comedians have expressed their wonderful memories of Sean.

Many readers of The Washington Newsday have also offered their respects to the star.

“Arr gutted!” cried Ste Hunter. The unfortunate man has previously battled skin cancer. “Rest in peace, brilliant comedian.”

“Ah very sad, I liked Sean, he was so funny,” Patricia Gallagher remarked. What a young age; my heartfelt condolences to his family. xx rip Sean xx”

“What terrible news, it won’t be the same without him, he had a terrific sense of humour,” June Barr said. He was so inexperienced. Heartfelt condolences to his family!!”

“Terribly extremely sad, totally liked him, so witty, and didnâ€TMt rely on swearing to garner a laugh, was lucky enough to witness him on stage,” Pat Murphy remarked. Great loss to the comedy industry; my condolences to his family and friends x”

“God bless Sean Lock, such a funny man with natural funny bones, I only had to look at him and I was gone,” Christine Janet Furnell said. Thank you for the joy and laughter; you are no longer with us, but you will be remembered 100 percent.”

“This is very sad,” Lexi King said. He brought delight to myself and a lot of other individuals. “May you rest in peace.”