Fans of Repair Shop Jay Blades are diverted when he uploads a Strictly photo.

Fans were distracted by Jay Blades’ recent photo as he shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special with them.

In the festive special, the TV celebrity, who hosts BBC One’s The Repair Shop, will dance with Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

“Are you ready to see me and @lubamushtuk dance our hearts out on @bbcstrictly Christmas Day 5.10pm on @bbcone?” Jay said with a photo of him and Luba on Instagram.

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t believe Jay wasn’t wearing his signature flat cap.

“Look, no hat!!” Sarabelle said.

Wendy expressed herself as follows: “Jay Blade is the name of a character in the film Blade. Come on over, there’s a new 007. Very debonair.” A third person stated: “I’m excited for it. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen you without a hat!” Liz also stated: “Without the headgear, I didn’t recognize you. Jay, I had to go back and read the caption twice!!” When asked about his friends and family’s reaction, Jay said: “They couldn’t believe it and burst out laughing. I can do the Dad Dance, but I can’t dance in the traditional sense!” He also mentioned how much he appreciated the training and the rigors of learning new dance routines.

Luba has been an assistant choreographer on Strictly since 2016 and became a Strictly pro in 2018.

She stated, ” “He (Jay) is an excellent student, and I admire him because he is such a gentleman.

“There’s a section of the choreography when he has to push me off, and he’s having a hard time doing it because he claims I’m a lady! But it’s been fantastic.” Instagram They even considered what kind of Christmas gifts they could give each other.

“I’d purchase you a first-class ticket to see your folks in Russia, so you could sit down and hug them,” Jay replied.

“I’d love to give you and your girlfriend a dancing class together,” Luba remarked.

“Definitely to do more formal dancing,” Jay declared as one of his New Year’s resolutions.”

“My girlfriend and I want to go to ballroom lessons, and I want to learn the waltz and the Argentine tango,” he stated.

Jay and Luba will be jiving to the music. “The summary has come to an end.”