Fans of Paul O’Grady are overjoyed as he gives an interesting update.

Paul O’Grady’s newest update delighted fans by confirming his return to television.

ITV did not broadcast For The Love of Dogs last week.

Due to Simon Cowell’s latest production, Walk The Line, which featured Maya Jama as a presenter and judges Dawn French, Gary Barlow, and Alesha Dixon, the show was canceled for one night.

To his 571,000 Instagram followers, he wrote: “There will be no #POGDOGS tonight since there is an X-Factor episode on.

“Normal service should return next week, hopefully. Have a wonderful day!” The news was devastating to his show’s regular audience.

However, Paul has verified that For The Love of Dogs will air again tonight.

Paul captioned a photo of himself and his chihuahua: “This little fella is teaching me how to use a spreadsheet….

“We’ll be back on ITV at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. #pogdogs.” Fans reacted positively to his tweet, with many expressing their disappointment at missing last week’s broadcast.

“Yay it’s back, Merry Christmas Paul,” Carole remarked.

“I just love your show,” Sheila added. “It should be on for an hour.”

“We missed you last week,” Jan added.

“Glad to hear you’re back on it soon,” Isdale replied. “I missed you last week.”

Avril explained: “I think the show should run for an hour. Paul, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.” Mandy stated, “Last week, I missed you and the adorable lovely pups. I’m so happy you’ll be back tomorrow.” “Can’t wait,” Marion remarked, “I missed you last week.”