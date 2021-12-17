Fans of Paul O’Grady are heartbroken as he offers a devastating update.

With an announcement on his social media, Paul O’Grady shocked his fans.

He announced on Instagram that his show, For The Love of Dogs, would not be aired that night because it had been replaced.

Due to Simon Cowell’s latest production, Walk The Line, which features Maya Jama as host and judges Dawn French, Gary Barlow, and Alesha Dixon, the show was canceled for one night.

Paul O’Grady’s ex-model wife, daughter, and husband are all 25 years his junior.

To his 571,000 Instagram followers, he wrote: “There will be no #POGDOGS tonight since there is an X Factor show on. Normal service should return next week, hopefully. Have a wonderful day!” Regular fans of his show were upset by the news, and many expressed their feelings in the comments section of his Facebook post.

“I greatly prefer #POGDOGS,” Susan replied, adding some sad-faced emojis.

“I’m really disappointed!” Elaine exclaimed.

“I’d much rather watch your program,” Netcatta remarked.

Gail expressed herself as follows: “Paul, I’d rather watch you. I’m not sure why you haven’t been added to the Honours list… you should be.” Paul’s show follows him as he visits the legendary Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, which has been one of the UK’s most well-loved charities for over 150 years.

He meets pets in need of some TLC and eventually finds them new homes.

The TV host is the delighted owner of three rescue dogs and has a fantastic relationship with all animals.