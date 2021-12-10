Fans of Mrs. Hinch share a simple tip for preventing condensation that costs as low as 27p.

When a fellow Hincher was looking for solutions to avoid condensation in their home, Mrs Hinch admirers were eager to lend a hand.

According to The Mirror, Sophie Radnell posted a request for assistance on the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page.

Condensation can be noticed on windows during the winter months when the heating on the inside meets the cold air from the outside.

Customers ‘really love’ Home Bargains’ ‘fantastic’ £15 LED Christmas presents.

Because condensation can develop to mold, which can cause health problems, it’s important to avoid it as much as possible.

“Just moved into a leased house and without fail every day the windows have condensation like this,” Sophie wrote, “I’ve tried the little (humidifier) pots indicated in the picture to help but it’s made no difference.”

“Any suggestions on how to stop this would be fantastic!” Because of the amount of condensation, it even spills water onto the window seal on some days.” In the comments section, group members rushed to contribute their tips, tactics, and advice in the hopes of solving Sophie’s situation, with the most popular recommendation being salt, which is only 27p for a huge pot from Asda.

“Place salt in a bowl on the window sill,” one individual suggested. It will attract the damp.” Another person added, “I’d recommend that as well.”

Another popular solution was to purchase a humidifier, but rather than spending money on one so close to Christmas, a third suggested: “Grab a huge plastic tub and construct your own dehumidifier by filling it with cat litter, salt, or even sugar – anything that will absorb moisture.”

A few individuals suggested that she open her windows for an hour or two in the morning and turn on the heat, and that this would solve the problem. If this makes the house too cold, simply open the windows for five minutes several times a day.

Others advised Sophie not to dry her things inside, since this could exacerbate the situation.